John Cho interview: 'I'd loved to be overrated, overpaid and overexposed' (exclusive)

It’s been a long time coming but John Cho is finally leading a studio picture – this week’s cyber-thriller Searching – but there is still so much more he wants from his movie career, and rightly so.

The Korean-American actor has been a Hollywood stalwart for the last 20 years, first catching audiences’ attention through his small but memorable role in 1999’s American Pie.

He’s since appeared in the stoner comedy franchise, Harold & Kumar, as well as enjoyed supporting roles in several TV shows and films including Sulu in the rebooted Star Trek series, but he’s rarely had the opportunity to headline a major studio release, and that’s not been lost on him or many fans.





Two years ago, the actor became the subject of the #StarringJohnCho social movement which highlighted the lack of representation for Asian-American stars in Hollywood by Photoshopping his face over white actors in major movies.

Now he’s playing the lead in Sony’s latest thriller, Searching, as a harried father looking for his missing 16-year-old daughter.

The film goes against the grain of conventional filmmaking by being shot entirely from the point of view of smartphones and computer screens. Yahoo Movies caught up with the actor to talk about his experience making it, his career, as well as what’s to come for Star Trek.

Yahoo Movies UK: People are really celebrating the fact that this is the first Hollywood thriller led by Asian-American actor but, at 46, is it a little bittersweet this opportunity wasn’t available when you were in your 20s?

John Cho: You know I’ve been thinking about that a little bit later. In some ways, it worked out for me in that I learned as I went and I feel as if just now I’m learning to act. It seems like for me, such a ridiculous problem that we’re still incrementally making progress. It’s hard not to see the absurdity of it, it’s ridiculous that it’s been going on for so long. I’ve known generations of Asian-American actors who have just really didn’t have the work available for most of their career.

I kind of want to get away from “firsts,” but when it comes to diversity Asian-American cinema seems to be having a moment. Crazy Rich Asians and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have come out recently. Do you think progress will happen faster now or will it take another 50 years for Hollywood to show more equal representation?

I certainly hope it’s not 50 years, I want to be more optimistic than that and I think there is certainly cause to be more optimistic. There are ways to get around gatekeepers in the way that there wasn’t before. Also, the economy is much more globalised than it was ten or 20 years ago so there is more of a financial incentive to not be patently restrictive with casting as studios were before.

In the last 20 years I’ve seen a rise in behind the camera talent as well as in front of the camera, in terms of writers and directors, so that could coalesce to a moment into something here, and whether it takes five years or 20 years I don’t know that’s too big of a question for me. I’m with you I want to get to a place where we get past the firsts. I’d loved to be overrated, overpaid and overexposed.

You’ve said in the past you turned down this role when you first got it because it was not shot in a traditional way. Was the experience better or worse than the filmmaking you’ve done in the past?

I mean it was both, for me the experience was one of discomfort because I couldn’t rely on anything that I knew before so for me acting is really talking to a person in the face, to their face, and sort of seeing what they’re doing and reacting and that’s the whole bottle of wax. That was not the case in this film, so some of that is generational. Michelle La, who plays Margot, she was very comfortable being in front of a webcam. I find that in my real life to be unsettling and it just makes me uncomfortable and difficult to be authentic, even when I’m just having a FaceTime conversation with someone.

