John Cleese embroiled in row over female comedians talking about their vaginas

John Cleese has once again found himself embroiled in a Twitter row, this time over his comments about female comedians.

The Monty Python star was telling his followers about his failed attempt to secure a Netflix comedy special in December and his thoughts on another of the streaming service’s specials which featured a female comic.

“A hgely likeable (sic) and jolly young woman did a highly original routine based on the fact that she was so ‘fat’ that she couldn’t find her own ‘pussy’,” he tweeted. “My only disappointment was that when I approached Netflix in December I had not known the sort of material they were looking for.”

In December I visited Netflix to pitch the idea of a 'Special' They must have hated the idea because they never got back to me, or returned any of my agent's phone calls or emails ! Recently someone showed me one of the 'Specials' they did commission. It was very original… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 26, 2019





Some people thought he was talking about Nicole Byer who made that exact joke during her set in one episode of Netflix’s Comedians of the World.

Also watch my special on @NetflixIsAJoke 3rd episode of Comedians of the World. Please and thank you. If you seen it like @JohnCleese thank you! — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 26, 2019





Another follower replied by suggesting he was talking about Amy Schumer, whose comedy special Growing had just dropped on Netflix, and complained about female comics who make jokes about “vaginas, weight, men.”

Cleese responded by tagging his own comedian daughter, Camilla Cleese, and suggesting the user watch her comedy which he claims is “too original for executives who are interested in female comedians, who boost their social media figures with bikini shots.”

I recommend Camilla @CamillaCleese Much too original for executives who are interested in female comedians, who boost their social media figures with bikini shots https://t.co/WRP8HcWYf1 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 26, 2019





The younger Cleese certainly didn’t appear pleased with her father bringing her name into it as she tweeted that she absolutely would appear in a bikini and has been responded to several users saying she does not agree with his comments.

Thanks, Dad. I would totally do that if I had boobs. Or, better photoshopping skills. https://t.co/Ir1eUGxb1R — Camilla Cleese (@CamillaCleese) March 26, 2019





@JackiSuzy I’m sorry but why would you retweet this? Did I do something to hurt you? I’ve said multiple times I don’t agree with what my dad is saying, I need to be dragged into this like I need a hole in the head. — Camilla Cleese (@CamillaCleese) March 27, 2019





Several comedians have responded to the Fawlty Towers star and creator’s comments.

For the record, I would love to listen to John Cleese do an hour on his fat pussy — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) March 26, 2019





John Cleese on the unfairness of him not having a go on Netflix. It must be hard feeling like you’ve barely had any chances in this industry…SURELY EVERYONE WANTS TO WATCH YOUR HOUR ABOUT ALIMONY PAYMENTS JOHN https://t.co/tKZxkPvEG0 — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) March 27, 2019





Lmao John Cleese retire bitch https://t.co/YrldWpSmGJ — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 26, 2019





Many have come to the defense of the comedian while others have pointed out that he and Monty Python were no stranger to vulgar jokes and bikini shots themselves.

i love you but you did a whole song about dicks dude, look in a mirror — Amy Hoy ✨ (@amyhoy) March 26, 2019





