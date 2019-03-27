John Cleese embroiled in row over female comedians talking about their vaginas

Hanna Flint
Contributor
The ‘Monty Python’ star made some comments about female comedians

John Cleese has once again found himself embroiled in a Twitter row, this time over his comments about female comedians.

The Monty Python star was telling his followers about his failed attempt to secure a Netflix comedy special in December and his thoughts on another of the streaming service’s specials which featured a female comic.

“A hgely likeable (sic) and jolly young woman did a highly original routine based on the fact that she was so ‘fat’ that she couldn’t find her own ‘pussy’,” he tweeted. “My only disappointment was that when I approached Netflix in December I had not known the sort of material they were looking for.”



Some people thought he was talking about Nicole Byer who made that exact joke during her set in one episode of Netflix’s Comedians of the World.


Another follower replied by suggesting he was talking about Amy Schumer, whose comedy special Growing had just dropped on Netflix, and complained about female comics who make jokes about “vaginas, weight, men.”

Cleese responded by tagging his own comedian daughter, Camilla Cleese, and suggesting the user watch her comedy which he claims is “too original for executives who are interested in female comedians, who boost their social media figures with bikini shots.”


The younger Cleese certainly didn’t appear pleased with her father bringing her name into it as she tweeted that she absolutely would appear in a bikini and has been responded to several users saying she does not agree with his comments.



Several comedians have responded to the Fawlty Towers star and creator’s comments.




Many have come to the defense of the comedian while others have pointed out that he and Monty Python were no stranger to vulgar jokes and bikini shots themselves.




