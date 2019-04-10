John Goodman and Billy Crystal to reprise 'Monsters Inc' roles in new Disney+ series

Disney is planning a new series based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc movies, with John Goodman and Billy Crystal all reportedly locked in for the voice cast.

To be called Monsters At Work, it will be shown on the new Disney streaming service Disney+ according to Variety.

The series will introduce new characters into the Monsters Inc world, lead by Ben Feldman – aka Ginsberg from Mad Men – who will voice Tylor Tuskman, a young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team.

As was discovered at the end of Monsters Inc, monsters making kids laugh produces ten times more energy than scream power, with Tylor hoping to graduate to the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, where he can emulate Goodman’s James P. Sullivan and Crystal’s Mike Wazowski.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran will play Tylor’s best friend Val Little, while Happy Days and Arrested Development legend Henry Winkler will play ‘scatterbrained’ boss Fritz.

Also on board will be Cheers star and Pixar regular John Ratzenberger, reprising his role as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Medusa-haired Celia, and Bob Peterson as Roz, the laconic Monsters Inc receptionist who turns out to be number one at the Child Detection Agency.

The series will pick up six month’s after Monsters Inc, with the power plant now switched to harvesting laugh power over scream power for the city of Monstropolis.

It’s set to air in 2020.

The first Monsters Inc movie arrived in 2001, helmed by Pete Docter, and featuring the legendary James Coburn in one of his final roles, as plant owner Henry J. Waternoose III.

It made nearly $600 million at the box office, and was followed by prequel Monsters University in 2103, directed by Dan Scanlon, which followed Goodman and Crystal’s Mike and Sulley back to their time at college.

That movie scored $744 million for the Disney animation studio.



