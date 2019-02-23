John Krasinski confirms A Quiet Place sequel

The US actor will reportedly direct the film while his wife Emily Blunt will reprise her role from the original.

John Krasinski has confirmed he is working on a sequel to the horror film A Quiet Place.

Krasinski starred in, directed and co-wrote the original movie, which also featured his wife, the British actress Emily Blunt.

Following months of speculation, Krasinski has announced a sequel and said it will be released on May 15 2020.

He revealed the news on Instagram, along side a teaser image.

He will return to directing duties, according to Deadline, while Blunt will also return to star.

A Quiet Place won rave reviews from critics, who praised its near completely dialogue-less screenplay, with a heavy emphasis on sound.

Krasinski and Blunt played parents trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind monsters with acute hearing.

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl earned Oscar nominations for the sound editing on the film, while Blunt won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best supporting actress.