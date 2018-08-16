John Landis, Who Directed Aretha Franklin’s Only Two Movies, Remembers Her ‘Blues Brothers’ Turns

EXCLUSIVE: Her signature songs have been part of dozens of movies going back to Coming Home and More American Graffiti, and she hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to play her in an MGM film biopic earlier this year. But Aretha Franklin has only acted on screen twice, and John Landis directed her both times in short bursts, in The Blues Brothers and its 2000 sequel. On the day Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76, Landis took the time to share with Deadline his cherished experience with the Queen of Soul and her unforgettable performance of “Think” in the original Blues Brothers film, and how grateful he is that he and cohorts Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi captured iconic soul singers performing on film at a moment when they were being inexplicably forgotten in the disco era.

DEADLINE: Aretha waited until Blues Brothers 2000 to sing “Respect.”

LANDIS: She thought she’d sing “Respect” in the first Blues Brothers. I wanted her to sing “Think.” I tried to do every kind of musical performance number in The Blues Brothers. I mean proscenium performance, live performance, play back performance. This was a traditional musical comedy, where the actors’ dialogue leads into songs that further the plot. That’s what I wanted to do there, and “Think” was the song we chose when Danny and I wrote the script.

DEADLINE: How did she take that?

LANDIS: At first, she said, “Really? Don’t you want me to sing ‘Respect’?” And Steve Cropper, who was one of the members of the Blues Brothers band, is also one of the legendary Stax house guys. Both Steve and Duck Dunn who was also in the Blues Brothers band, were the MG’s in Booker T. & the MG’s. Cropper wrote many, many of the classic soul songs and he was the backup for Otis Redding and all of his recordings. And Otis wrote “Respect.” And recorded “Respect” and had a hit with it. Then Aretha recorded it sometime later and Steve told us that when Otis heard Aretha’s recording, he said, “Well I guess it’s that girl’s song, now.”

DEADLINE: Same could be said for “Natural Woman,” Carole King’s song.

LANDIS: And no one sings “Bridge Over Troubled Water” like Aretha. Part of the sign of a great artist is, when they cover a tune, it becomes theirs, they make it their own. So, we laid down the tracks for “Think.” She came in, a couple days before she was to be shot. She listened to the track once and said, “OK, but I would like to replace the piano.” We said, great, what do you want to do? She said, “I’ll play.”

So we got a piano, she sat in a recording studio, and it was Universal Studios’ recording studios in Chicago, a very old, funky studio we were delighted to be in because it was where Chess Records did all their recordings. We had a piano for her. She sat with her back to us, at the keys, and the piano and her voice was mic’d. She did it once, listened to the playback. She said, “I’d like to do it again.” She played piano as she sang, and the second take is the one in the movie. She was just wonderful. She didn’t like doing so many takes and she had issues with lip-syncing.

DEADLINE: What was the difference between the first version you played for her, and what she then added on the piano?

LANDIS: More soulful piano playing.

DEADLINE: When you were figuring out which legends you wanted in a movie that was based on a popular Saturday Night Live skit…

LANDIS: Everyone in the movie, the parts were written specifically for them. We did that before we actually had anyone and the only person that we didn’t get in the movie that we wanted, was Little Richard. We hoped he would be the preacher. At that moment in ’79 when we started shooting, Little Richard had found Jesus, again, and was back in Tennessee in his church. He lost Jesus, several times, and found him again and again. So Jesus took Little Richard. We moved James Brown into that role, and we cut out the part we had written for James.

DEADLINE: Where was Aretha’s career at that point in 1979, when the musical world was shifting toward disco?

LANDIS: Not shifting; by 1979, when we made that movie, the biggest acts in the world were ABBA and The Bee Gees. Disco was everything, and rhythm and blues, blues especially, and Motown…soul music at that time was Le Freak, and Donna Summer. Everything changed, and it affected all the acts in the movie. Except for Ray Charles, who then was singing Country & Western at that time, and having great success. But all of them, James Brown included, wrote in their autobiographies how the movie really helped to goose up their careers. Which was the intention.

