John Travolta answers: Did Sandy really die in Grease?

For some reason, there are still legions of T-birds and Pink Ladies clinging to a deeply morbid fan theory that re-casts fun-loving high school musical Grease in a deeply creepy light.





If you believe this theory, which caught on after being posted on Reddit, pretty much the whole film takes place in the mind of a dying Sandy, who wasn't actually saved by Danny as she sings in 'Summer Nights'.

It doesn't matter that actual Sandy actress Olivia Newton-John has laughed off the theory as ridiculous, or that the musical's co-writer said it's rubbish, people still insist that Sandy was dead the whole time anyway.

USA Today recently tried to get John Travolta (aka Danny) to debunk the theory too, but - plot twist - he's decided not to do it!

"I love it; imaginations are awesome," he told the newspaper. "These things are bound to happen to something timeless like this. It's so fun."

Travolta admitted that Danny was bragging when he claimed to have saved Sandy's life in the movie, but stopped short of confirming one way or another whether Sandy was actually alive during Grease.

"I could have fun with it," he quipped. "But I know the writers of Grease, and I was around in the original days. I can't take it too far."

Damn it, Travolta! Okay fine, somebody get Stockard Channing on the phone - Rizzo will definitely settle this stupid debate once and for all…

