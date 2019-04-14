John Travolta and Kelly Preston Honor Late Son Jett on His Birthday

The couple's eldest child died in 2009 at the age of 16.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston are honoring their late son, Jett Travolta, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The American Crime Story actor and his wife took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Jett, who died in 2009, a happy birthday. The couple's eldest child lost his life at the age of 16 after hitting his head on a bathtub while suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas. The teen had autism and had previously suffered from seizures.

“A painting a fan made of my son Jett! Happy birthday my son I love you!” Travolta captioned his post, showing off the fan art.

“Happy Birthday Jetty, my sweet love ♥️💕,” Preston wrote alongside a slideshow, which included photos of her and her son, and Jett with his dad.

The post comes a week after Preston posted another photo of herself with Travolta and Jett in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

"To my sweet love, Jett... you are in our hearts forever," Kelly wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and John kissing Jett on a bed. "I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs💕 #autismawareness #autism"

The couple is also parents to daughter Ella, 19, and son Benjamin, 8. In 2016, when speaking with ET, Travolta thanked his son Jett after taking home the Emmy for Best Limited Series award for ACS: People v. O.J. Simpson.

