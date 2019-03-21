'John Wick 3' character posters reveal new villain

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is blasting into cinemas on May 17, 2019, and, to celebrate, Lionsgate has unleashed a load of fancy new posters – which give us our first proper look at the film’s main villain, Zero.

But we’ve thrown all the posters into a handy gallery, which you can click through while walking the dog or taking out contracts on your enemies, whatever it is you do on a Thursday.

Read more: John Wick 3: Everything we know so far

Oh, and here’s the film’s awesome synopsis.

John Wick is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract,” it reads.

John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.