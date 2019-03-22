New 'John Wick 3' trailer contains an amazing 'Matrix' reference

So, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum unleashed a whole host of great posters on us yesterday, and now the film has a brand-new trailer, and it’s just as awesome.

Not only because it’s packed with action, but because it has the gall to reference Keanu Reeves’ previous masterpiece The Matrix.

Yep, when Wick asks for ‘guns, lots of guns’ it’s a totally on-the-nose nod to one of the best action films of all time, which very much makes us hope that John Wick 3 could be up there with the other franchise that stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne.

But The Matrix isn’t the only movie the trailer references. The bike chase sequence looks to be very similar to 2017’s South Korean film The Villainess, which means John Wick 3 will be as influenced by Eastern cinema as The Matrix was.

All reasons to be excited for what could be the final instalment in the fan favourite franchise. Though is it just us that’s hoping we’ll get a John Wick: Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and beyond?

Here’s the synopsis:

John Wick is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract,” it reads.

John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.