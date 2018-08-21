Johnny Depp claims alleged film set assault was 'self defence'

Johnny Depp is claiming that he was acting in self defence in the case of an alleged assault by the actor on a movie set.

The location manager on the film City of Lies, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, is suing the actor, alleging that Depp assaulted him when he tried to end a day’s filming after permits ran out.

But according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Depp claims that he ‘feared for his safety’ during the incident, and acted out of both self defence and the ‘defence of others’.

He also claims that he witnessed the movie’s director Brad Furman also ‘fearing for his safety’.

The claims stand at odds with those made by Brooks, who says that Depp punched him twice in the rib cage after he tried to explain to the actor that they had to stop filming following a late night shoot in Los Angeles.

Brooks claims that Depp ‘reeked of alcohol’ during the alleged altercation, and after punching him, challenged: “I will give you 100,000 dollars to punch me in the face right now.”

He says that Depp’s security guards had to hold him back, and that three days after the incident, he was asked by a producer to sign a declaration that he wouldn’t sue over it.

When he refused, he claims that he was fired.

His lawsuit claims that Brooks has suffered humiliation, wrongful termination, physical and mental pain, and that the producers of the film should have known that Depp was allegedly using alcohol and drugs, and had become a threat to the wellbeing of those working on set.

Depp’s attorney said in a statement issued to People: “Despite false media reports suggesting otherwise, Johnny Depp never touched the person suing him, as over a dozen witnesses present will attest. In a court filing we have generally denied all claims and we will fight these latest sham allegations.”

Furman has also spoken out in the defence of Depp, saying in a statement in May that the incident had been exaggerated, describing Depp as ‘a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.’

The movie, which tells the story of the LAPD investigation into the shooting of rapper Notorious B.I.G., was due to be released in September, but has now been delayed.

