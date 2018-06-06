Johnny Depp is 'fine' and 'there's no need to be concerned' about his health after worrying pics

Everyone can stop worrying about Johnny Depp, following those pictures of him looking gaunt and unwell in Russia over the weekend.

According to sources close to the 54-year-old actor-turned-rock star, he’s doing fine, or at least as fine as a touring musician in a rock band can be.

An insider told Yahoo Entertainment in the US that ‘there is no need to be concerned’, and that ‘he is healthy’.

Indeed, he did look rather better in recent pictures posted to the Instagram page of his band, Hollywood Vampires, but perhaps it helped standing next to Alice Cooper in a blood splattered shirt.





Depp is currently touring Europe with the band, which comprises himself, Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and occasional touring bassist Duff McKagan from Guns ‘N Roses, pictured above.





The pictures of him with fans in St Petersburg were less flattering, with fans expressing concern for his wellbeing.

Some thought that he was perhaps preparing for a role which required him to slim down, and indeed he is set to star as a terminally ill academic in Richard Says Goodbye, but that movie wrapped last year.

It follows claims from his former security guards, who are suing him over unpaid wages, that they were frequently in the presence of illegal substances while working for him.

Eugene Arreola, a former LAPD detective, and Miguel Sanchez have claimed that they were forced to protect Depp ‘from himself’, and would have to dust drugs off his face when he was in public.

Depp is next starring in City of Lies, a movie about the police investigation into the murder of rapper Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., in 1997.

Then it’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in November.

