Johnny Depp reportedly tried to get Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp allegedly tried to get Amber Heard fired from Aquaman, while he also apparently asked Kevin Tsujihara, the former chairman of Warner Bros, to blacklist the actress entirely from the studio.

Insiders close to a lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his former attorney Jake Bloom have revealed that the lawyer has subpoenaed a number of very influential people in Hollywood, including Tsujihara and Heard’s ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

“Sources familiar with the deposition requests say Tsujihara will be asked to testify under oath about whether or not he played a role in ‘blacklisting’ Heard at Warner Bros,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

According to this version of events, Depp approached Tsujihara back in 2017 and asked him to sack Heard from Aquaman and “block her from getting other projects.”

Months earlier Depp had debuted as the villainous Grindelwald in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Warner Bros’ spin-off to the Harry Potter franchise, a role that was expanded in its recent sequel, and he is still expected to reprise in three more follow-ups.

Johnny Depp as the villainous Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 2 More

There was just one problem, Heard had already appeared as Mera in Justice League, which was released in 2016, so Tsujihara was unable to grant Depp his request.

THR also notes, “At the time of their split in 2016, Depp is said to have also tried to block Heard from obtaining jobs at other studios where he also holds sway. But Tsujihara is the only studio executive who was served a deposition notice.”

Ahead of the release of Aquaman, Heard wrote an op-ed piece for the Washington Post that detailed how, in the wake of her divorce from Depp, questions suddenly arose about her keeping the role of Mera, while she also revealed that she was recast in another film and was dropped as “the face of a global fashion brand.”