Johnny Depp's £23m legal battle with his former lawyers will be delayed over missing documents

Johnny Depp arrives at the red carpet during the closing ceremony of 1st Hainan International Film Festival on December 16, 2018 in Sanya, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp will have to wait a little longer to resolve a high-stakes $30m (£23m) legal battle with his former lawyers after a judge ordered that the trial should be delayed.

The 55-year old star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was due to face law firm Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman in court on 6 May.

Court documents obtained by The Blast, however, reveal that a Los Angeles judge has ruled the trial must be delayed until 16 September.

The judge said the parties involved had to “unwind the tangled affairs” of Depp and revealed there are outstanding depositions and missing documents preventing the case from moving forward as quickly as it should be.

He further stated that a “great deal of finger-pointing concerning whose fault it is” from both sides has exacerbated the delay.

Johnny Depp has appeared in five ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies as Jack Sparrow, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. (Credit: Disney) More

Depp accuses his ex-lawyers of conspiring with his former business managers to con the triple Oscar nominee out of millions of dollars.

The firm has filed its own lawsuit in response, claiming that the actor has not paid them for work they have carried out and that he caused his own financial difficulties through misconduct.

Depp denies that he owes the firm any money.

He is also involved in legal proceedings involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, against whom he has filed a $50m (£38m) suit for defamation.

The suit follows an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post, in which she detailed her experience of speaking out against abuse.

Depp was last seen on the big screen as the magical villain Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter prequel movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – a role he is set to reprise in the upcoming sequels.



