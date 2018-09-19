'Johnny English Strikes Again': Rowan Atkinson stars in exclusive sneak peek

Rowan Atkinson is returning to one of his most iconic roles in Johnny English Strikes Again. The third film in the hugely popular spy spoof series follows 2003’s Johnny English and 2011’s Johnny English Reborn, and sees the accidental hero facing a global threat once again.

The world of international espionage moves fast, so when retired super spy Johnny English finds himself back on the front line in Johnny English Strikes Again, he quickly learns he’s become a bit of dinosaur.

Well… even more of a dinosaur.

Adam James, Rowan Atkinson, and Ben Miller star in this new Johnny English Strikes Again sneak peek. (Universal Pictures) More

In this new clip, English is being given his “agent activation pack” by MI7’s youthful quartermaster.

Expecting to receive a deadly arsenal of gadget-laden killing devices, English is dismayed to find his “pack” is simply a smart phone with “a Twitter handle, Instagram feed, and a secure login for the department Uber account”.

Not exactly the “poison darts” he’d hoped for.

Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English Strikes Again (Universal Pictures) More

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, and Jake Lacy.

Synopsis: Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope.

Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

Johnny English Strikes Again is in UK cinemas 5 October, and in US cinemas from 26 October. Watch a trailer below.





Read more

Disney announces UK Marvel marathon

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on Christmas in new Grinch trailer

Mary Poppins Returns set visit report