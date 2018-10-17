New Joker photo shows Joaquin Phoenix in trouble

Filming on the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie is well underway, with new set photos coming out practically every day now.
So far we know that his stand-up comedian character loses his marbles and goes totally insane, but we don't know what sort of threats there will be to antagonise our central protagonist just yet. The mob? The psychopaths of Arkham? Someone with a fetish for rubber and bat-shaped paraphernalia?
Well, these latest photos suggest that the Crown Prince of Crime has a run-in with the police, one that doesn't turn out too well for him.
Is he dead, and have we just spoiled the end of the film? Apologies if we have, but at least we've saved you a tenner on a cinema ticket. Every cloud and all.
The movie seems to be a rather standalone affair, distancing itself from the hugely divisive DC Extended Universe, but there are still some links to the wider Batman universe.
A set photo containing a tube map has tons of shout-outs to various creators who have been in the Bat-franchise over the years, while the character of Thomas Wayne (Bruce's dear old daddy) is said to play an important role in the plot, and possibly the clown's descent into madness.
Joker has a release date of October 4, 2019 in the US.
