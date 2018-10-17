New Joker photo shows Joaquin Phoenix in trouble

From Digital Spy

Filming on the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie is well underway, with new set photos coming out practically every day now.

So far we know that his stand-up comedian character loses his marbles and goes totally insane, but we don't know what sort of threats there will be to antagonise our central protagonist just yet. The mob? The psychopaths of Arkham? Someone with a fetish for rubber and bat-shaped paraphernalia?

Well, these latest photos suggest that the Crown Prince of Crime has a run-in with the police, one that doesn't turn out too well for him.

Photo credit: Splash News More

