Jon Favreau reveals when new Star Wars live action series is set

A live-action Star Wars TV series has been in development for decades, but now it looks like Jon Favreau’s recently-announced take has found its timeline.

Focusing on characters other than Luke, Han, Leia and co., Favreau told Nerdist at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere that his series will take place seven years after the Battle of Endor, the epic battle which saw the Ewoks joining the Rebels to finally defeat the Empire.

But just how removed from the story we know and love will it be? Since it’s set before The Force Awakens, it’s feasible that the narrative takes place beneath the growing power of the First Order and the rise of Supreme Leader Snoke.

And while Favreau has confirmed the universe’s classic characters won’t feature, it’s reasonable to believe that some of the supporting characters from the main branch of the franchise will show up, with the writer/executive producer saying that he’ll be using similar technology to what he employed in his Jungle Book reboot (episodes dedicated to Admiral Ackbar and/or Nien Nunb, anyone?).

Many fans are hoping the new series will finally see the long-in-development Star Wars: Underworld come to fruition. Announced by George Lucas back in 2005, it was described as a show exploring the “greasy, seemy underbelly of Star Wars”, while prequels producer Rick McCallum called it the “most provocative, the most bold and daring material that we’ve ever done.” Rogue One began its life as an idea for an episode of that programme.

That would certainly make the show easier to wrangle and more akin to how Marvel have handled their own Agents of SHIELD on the small screen. Same universe with a few vague callouts to the cinematic characters, but more straightforward and focused weekly storylines.

Alternatively, Favreau may well scoot to the Outer Rim and leave General Hux and co. bubbling on the other side of the galaxy.

Whatever happens, we can’t wait to find out.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits UK cinemas on 24 May.

