Jon Favreau Unveils Details For His ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action Streaming Series ‘The Mandalorian’

Jon Favreau has revealed details about his forthcoming live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s streaming service. It will be titled The Mandalorian and be based on the warrior race from which bounty hunters Jango Fett and son Boba Fett sprung.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” the Iron Man and Jungle Book filmmaker posted.

Favreau will write the script and serve as EP on the series.

For those completely not in the Star Wars know, Boba Fett is one of the biggest cult figures in the sci-fi cinema canon, originally introduced in Empire Strikes Back. He’s hired by Jabba the Hutt to track down Han Solo, who is in debt to the galactic gangster. Boba Fett ultimately teams with Darth Vader and corners Solo at Cloud City. George Lucas built on the character’s lore by expanding on his younger backstory in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, where we meet Fett’s father Jango, who was the prototype for a series of clone warriors.

Separately, it was reported earlier this summer during Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s opening weekend that Disney was rebooting a Boba Fett film again with Logan‘s James Mangold at the helm.

Disney’s streaming service will contain the studio’s Pixar films and Marvel fare exclusively.

