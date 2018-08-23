Jon Hamm, Ed Harris & Lewis Pullman Join ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Team

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman have been set to join the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the iconic original that is in the works at Paramount Pictures. They join a cast toplined by Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller in the pic, which Joseph Kosinski is directing.

The film is slated for release July 12, 2019. Teller plays the son of Maverick’s former partner Goose (played by Anthony Edwards), who met his in the 1986 original. The plot is mostly under wraps but it follows Cruise’s Pete Mitchell who is now an instructor at the Top Gun school and taking Teller under his wing.

No word on the character descriptions of the new three so far, but Harris and Hamm add instant gravitas to the proceedings. Pullman is the son of actor Bill Pullman whose film credits include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale and the upcoming Hulu limited series Catch-22.

The trio joins a supporting group that Deadline told you about yesterday that includes Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. The last in that group, Thomasin McKenzie, had to bow out owing to scheduling.

The script was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.

