Jon and Sansa hug it out in the Game of Thrones season eight teaser

It’s merely a glimpse, but sadly, until next year it’s all we’re going to get.

HBO just released a teaser of its 2018 slate of programmes, and as expected, Game of Thrones features in there.

But perhaps also as expected, the US broadcaster is giving very little away.

Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Stormborn promises ‘something extraordinary’, but what that is is not divulged.

What we do see is a hug – perhaps a strained one – between Kit Harington’s Jon Snow and Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark.





In the absence of anything else to go on, just what her expression means will be pored over for some time.

It looks suspicious, at best, though perhaps Daenerys, his new squeeze, is lurking in the background.

After all, a Targaryen in Winterfell would have previously been unheard of.

But this is all open to debate, and could be for some time, following news that season eight may not arrive in the spring of 2019 as hoped.

Joe Bauer, the show’s special effects supervisor, dropped the bombshell while discussing season eight’s Emmy prospects.

“In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work, which we’re just beginning now,” he told the Huffington Post.

“We’re going to be toiling away on Season 8 until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away. But the prequel is starting to shoot in February, at least the pilot. So we’ll still have quite a lot to do on Season 8 when they’re beginning.”

So that looks far more like a summer premiere than spring, then.

Gutted.

Other shows teased in the sizzle reel include new series of Big Little Lies and True Detective.

