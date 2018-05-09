Jordan Peele reveals 'Get Out' follow-up 'Us': Here's everything we know about the new thriller

Jordan Peele transformed himself from popular sketch comic (from his Key and Peele partnership with Keegan-Michael Key) to celebrated auteur thanks to Get Out, last year’s $255 million-grossing horror hit that earned Peele an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. Consequently, anticipation is sky-high for his follow-up. And now, we have the first details about that eagerly awaited project.





Via that tweet, Peele announced to the world that his next film will be called Us, and as made clear by its tagline — “a new nightmare” — Us will be operating in a horror (or, at least, horror-ish) vein. As Variety later reported, Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are in talks to star in the feature, with Black Panther’s Winston Duke also being eyed for a prominent role. As with Get Out, Peele will both write and direct the film, which will be produced and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The plot of Us is being kept under wraps, with Universal’s press release only referring to the film as “original and provocative thriller.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in February, Peele claimed that, with his latest endeavor, “I’m just trying to entertain myself again. … One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Speaking about his cinematic inspirations while appearing on Nerdist’s podcast Maltin on Movies (featuring film critic and historian Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie), Peele confessed that “I want more Hitchcockian tales, I want more Brian De Palma, I want more Kubrick, I want more Spielberg. So I’m continuing in the direction of genre. Specifically, I love B-movie premises that are executed and as elevated a way as possible. That’s what Jaws is to me. The best movies of all time are that. Alien — things that you could read in a pulp magazine. That’s Hitchcock, right? Done with finesse and as much artistry as possible.”

Given the widespread popularity and acclaim for Peele’s Get Out, it shouldn’t be long before more details emerge about Us, which is presently slated for a 2019 release. Keep your eyes here for additional developments.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: