Jordan Peele reveals title of next film; Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss eyed to star

Following the enormous success of his directorial debut “Get Out,” Jordan Peele is gaining momentum on his next film, which is now being called “Us.”

Peele announced the title on his social media accounts on Tuesday, and sources also tell Variety that Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star, with Elisabeth Moss eyed as the top choice for another lead role. Winston Duke is also being eyed for another lead role in the pic.





The film is the initial project under Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed along with his Monkeypaw Productions last spring. “Get Out” opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office last February on its way to grossing $225 million worldwide. It scored glowing reviews and an Oscar best picture nomination, with Peele winning best original screenplay for the thriller.

Peele will write and direct the pic, with plot details currently kept under wraps. Peele will produce for Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum.

Also producing is Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper.

Universal has already dated the film for March 15, 2019.

Nyong’o, who is repped by CAA, is coming off the worldwide hit “Black Panther” and can be seen next in “Little Monsters.” Moss can currently be seen in Season 2 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is also about to start filming the New Line movie “The Kitchen” opposite Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. She is repped by WME.

Peele is also repped by CAA.

