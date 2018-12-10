Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Reveals First Plot Details, Which Evoke ‘The Strangers’

Jordan Peele’s “Us” has remained a mystery since Universal Pictures first announced the project in May, but the film is coming a bit more into focus with the reveal of its plot synopsis. “Us” is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019 as it represents Peele’s first directorial effort since the critical and commercial success of “Get Out,” which earned four Academy Award nominations and won Peele the Best Original Screenplay prize.

The “Us” plot synopsis has been exclusively revealed by /Film, which also notes the movie is starting to test screen. The storyline reads: “A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ and ’12 Years a Slave’) and a father (Winston Duke from ‘Black Panther’) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

The basic plot synopsis sounds like Peele is cooking up a riff on the home invasion horror subgenre, which includes titles like “The Strangers.” Peele has been vocal about following-up “Get Out” with more films he refers to as “social thrillers,” so it’s safe to assume the script factors issues of race and class into the well-worn home invasion genre. At the very least, the chance to see “Black Panther” co-stars Nyong’o and Duke as a couple thrown into hell sounds enticing.

“I think this movie’s gonna be really good,” Moss told IndieWire in a recent interview. “ It’s just gonna be really good, and that’s it…It’s true to what Jordan wants to make, which are these thought-provoking popcorn movies.”

Speaking to GQ earlier this year, Duke teased the project by saying, “Jordan [Peele] is a beautiful mind, and an incredible talent, and an incredible director. It was beautiful. I think it’ll be a wonderful conversation piece for 2019. It’s definitely a Jordan Peele-brand movie. It’s a thoughtful, psychological, impactful experience. Peeleian–that’s gonna become a word in the film lexicon very soon. You’re gonna say, ‘Aw, man, this feels very Jordan Peeleian.'”

Universal Pictures will release “Us” in theaters nationwide March 15, 2019.

