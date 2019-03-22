The ending of Jordan Peele's 'Us' explained

Okay, so if you’re reading this, you’re one of the millions of people who saw Us this weekend. It’s the new horror film from the Oscar-winning Jordan Peele, who won audience and critical acclaim with the masterful Get Out. It stars Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a married couple who come face to face with their evil doppelgängers while on holiday in their remote lakeside summer house. Their bloodthirsty lookalikes appear on their doorstep one night, hellbent on terrorising the couple and their two children, and things rapidly go from bad to “what the f*** just happened?!”

If you haven’t seen Us yet, then what are you doing here?

Go away, and come back when you’ve seen it. We may have problems with it, but we don’t want to ruin it for you.

Us spoilers coming up…





If you have seen it, and you’re a bit baffled by what you saw, we totally understand, that’s because the plot-threads are a bit untethered, so the story doesn’t fully make sense. But we’re going to explain what it’s supposed to mean, then go into why it’s all a bit confusing, before bringing it all together for what it’s probably saying about society.

THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE BEFORE WE HIT THE SPOILERS

At the end of the film it’s revealed that, when Lupita Nyong’o’s Adelaide Wilson wandered into the hall of mirrors during the opening flashback sequence, she coincidentally met her shadow, Red, who took the opportunity to kidnap her and switch places with her. When you see the little girl in the psychiatrist’s office, that’s Red.

Now, there’s several reasons this is a bit confusing. The first is that, if the tethered are unsupervised, and able to wander up to the hall of mirrors, then why didn’t the real Adelaide just escape the moment she had her first opportunity? You know, as opposed to doing ballet.

Potentially, it’s because when the characters switched, the power dynamic also shifted, which means that the surface version was now in control, and so Adelaide couldn’t escape.

But that’s not made clear in the movie, and also doesn’t make sense as an explanation – because if that’s the new power dynamic, then Adelaide wouldn’t be able to lead a revolution to the surface.

If, somehow, close proximity between the surface people and their shadows leads to more autonomy for the shadows, why would surface Lupita ever agree to a holiday to the one place she’d be avoiding for her entire life? This is definitely one of the most baffling elements of the whole thing.

But the major element that really doesn’t make any sense is the sequence where shadow Lupita gives the big exposition dump in her croaky voice. She wasn’t a baby when they switched, she was a communicative child, fully aware that she’d been switched.

So, rather than telling that whole ‘once upon a time’ story that totally suggested she’d been born into the underground lab, why wouldn’t she go into that house and say ‘You stole my life!’ Why wouldn’t she immediately bring this up, rather than saving it for another big exposition dump later in the movie?

Lupita Nyong’o’s dual role in Jordan Peele’s Us More

There’s one explanation that could tie everything together, but you need to do a bit of hard work to apply it to the movie. The film could be a metaphor for ‘the return of the repressed,’ where basically surface Lupita has repressed the memory of how she escaped the underground bunker.

