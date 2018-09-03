Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise Harry Potter fans at Kings Cross on Back To Hogwarts day

On 1 September, Wizarding World fans at King’s Cross railway station for “Back to Hogwarts” Day got the surprise of their lives when Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, stars of the highly anticipated new big-screen adventure Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, apparated on Platform 9 ¾ to join the festivities and lead the countdown to the 11:00 AM departure of the Hogwarts Express.

The annual gathering is a big moment for the U.K.’s massive population of Harry Potter fans. Each year on September 1st, they flock to King’s Cross by the thousands, often dressed as their favorite character from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, to commemorate the day young wizards and witches from across the U.K. make their way to Platform 9 ¾ to board the iconic steamer that whisks them off to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fans lined up for hours at a popular photo point to get a shot of themselves pushing a luggage trolley “through” the brick wall to recreate Harry and others’ passage through the magical barrier and onto Platform 9 ¾, with staff on-hand to help with the finishing touches, such as their Hogwarts scarf. But in the place of staff members, fans reached the front of the line to find none other than Redmayne and Law standing by to assist.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of five all new adventures in the Wizarding World, comes to cinemas on 16 November, 2018, from Warner Bros. Pictures.