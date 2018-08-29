Jude Law hints at big changes for Sherlock Holmes 3

From Digital Spy

Jude Law has teased some big changes for his character Dr Watson and Robert Downey Jr's Holmes in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Speaking to EW about the third film, Law hinted: "We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their codependency.

"We're going to examine – since it's been several years since we've seen them – we're going to play up the fact that they haven't seen each other for a long time either."

From that snippet of information, it sounds like the duo have had some time apart, and will have to reunite for their next adventure.

Although Guy Ritchie directed the first two movies, there's no word yet on who's behind the third. However, it's been announced that Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato is writing the script.

The last film in the series, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, was released back in December 2011 and managed to take an impressive $545.4 million at the worldwide box office. The 2009 original earned $524 million globally.

One cast member who likely won't return for the threequel, though, is Professor Moriarty actor Jared Harris, who recently spoke to Digital Spy.

"Robert sort of teased it but that's been true for a while," he explained. "I think they commissioned some writers to write Sherlock Holmes 3 and 4, I don't know what happened to that. It keeps popping every now and then. They don't talk to me, I've no idea what their plans are.

Photo credit: Silver Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock More

"I think the last iteration when they last wrote a screenplay for Sherlock Holmes 3, Moriarty wasn't in it. So, I'm not focusing on it."

As for whether he'd be up for returning if asked, Harris said: "It's not up to me. Those decisions have been taken in a room that I have no access to."

Sherlock Holmes 3 arrives on Christmas Day, 2020.

