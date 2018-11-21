Jude Law says we 'bloody well should be' ready for a gay Albus Dumbledore

Jude Law has spoken candidly about the sexuality of Albus Dumbledore, the younger version of whom he plays in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Potter writer J.K. Rowling revealed long after the final book in her boy wizard series was published that she’d always considered the headmaster of Hogwarts to be gay.

But there was disquiet among some fans ahead of this latest movie’s release, when it emerged that his sexuality would be really be broached, with director David Yates downplaying the issue, saying that Dumbledore would not appear as ‘explicitly’ homosexual.

Now Law has said that while it might not be up there on screen, it’s certainly in the make-up of his character – who it’s suggested had a boyhood relationship with Johnny Depp’s dark wizard Grindelwald – and that we should be fully accepting of it.

“Put it this way: This film is not about (Dumbledore’s) homosexuality, nor does his sexuality define him,” Law told the New York Times.

“But that relationship is certainly a defining element of who he is and what he’s about.

“I also don’t think he’s someone who has given his heart or his soul to many people. The aftermath of their relationship left him reeling, and he’s packed his heart in ice, to be honest, and no one’s quite thawed it.”

“I think the world is ready for it,” he added, “and if it isn’t, it bloody well should be.”

Though he added that he has ‘no idea’ whether the aforementioned relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald would be explored in a future movie (there are three more to come in the planned series).

The movie is out now across the UK.

