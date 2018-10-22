Julia Roberts reveals why she's quit rom-coms for good

Julia Roberts has starred in some of the most successful romantic comedies of all time. But the Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding star says she’s done with starring in them for good.

“There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them. But sometimes, they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience,” Roberts told Entertainment Tonight.

“Unless we [play] the parents of the people that are rom-com-ing,” she added.

50-year-old Roberts clarified her decision to abandon the romantic comedy formula is not to do with age.

“It’s not about age, it’s just about what people know that you know,” she said.

Indeed Roberts latest project is a world away from her Notting Hill and Runaway Bride days.

Playing the lead in upcoming mystery thriller Homecoming on Amazon Prime, the series explores a former caseworker who’s had her memory wiped after working with veterans returning from war.

Roberts will make her television debut this November. (PA Images) More

At a recent Amazon Prime press day Roberts quipped, “TV is not for the faint of heart!” and explained how she was drawn to the project as a fan of the Homecoming podcast – for which the series is based on.

“I heard the podcast and loved it because it harkened back to listening to a story together on the radio or on books out loud and you’re imagining everything… that is where the inspiration as artists starts.

“I was really attracted to that and when Sam (Esmail, the showrunner) called me – we seem like different people but we are kind of the same but my hair is much longer – and we were like 20-year friends,” Roberts said.

And the series even features an ode to Roberts romcom days – none other than her My Best Friend’s Wedding costar Dermot Mulroney himself. Mulroney will play Anthony, Heidi’s boyfriend.

Esmail said this casting reunion was a deliberate choice.

“I am a huge My Best Friend’s Wedding fan, it’s my favourite romantic comedy, and I wanted to bring them back together,” he said.

Homecoming is available to stream on Amazon Prime from November 2nd.





