Julia Roberts says she'd do a sequel to My Best Friend's Wedding

This year, Julia Roberts is celebrating 30 years as one of the world’s most popular actresses.

Her resume is basically one hit after another. Pretty Woman. Sleeping With the Enemy. Hook. The Pelican Brief. My Best Friend’s Wedding. Notting Hill. Erin Brockovich. Runaway Bride. America’s Sweethearts. Ocean’s 11. Eat Pray Love. Wonder.

During her interview for this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly, we asked Roberts which film she’d like to revisit if she could. “A lot of people want to follow up with Vivian,” says Roberts of her Pretty Woman character. But the actress says she wonders where the Wedding characters would be today. Says Roberts, “I guess I think maybe it’s just because we’re talking about Dermot [Mulroney, her costar in Wedding and on the new Amazon series Homecoming]. But Rupert [Everett, who played Roberts’ gay BFF] was so funny in My Best Friend’s Wedding. I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids. And then there’s me and Rupert.”

Mulroney says he’s down for it too. Reveals the actor, “I’ll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it’s always been irresistible. I think there’s only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia, and me. So, let’s have at it.”

Your move, Rupert and Cameron.

