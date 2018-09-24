Julianne Moore says she reorganised her team to include more women

The actress said women working in the entertainment industry should choose to hire women.

Actress Julianne Moore has said she changed her personal team to include more women in the wake of #MeToo.

The star, 57, said comments made to her by men since the movement began had spurred her on to transform her team.

Speaking to Porter magazine, she said she felt it was important to change her representation to include more women.

She said: “When all the #MeToo stuff started happening an older gentleman said to me ‘I’m really worried that people aren’t going to hire women anymore because of this’. And I went berserk. I said, ‘You know what? We’ll hire each other!’”

An outspoken advocate of #MeToo, Moore said women working in the industry should choose to hire women.

“If you sit around and wait for this stuff to happen by itself, it’s not going to. We have to make daily choices. That’s how it has to happen.”

She also spoke about her own experiences of alleged sexual harassment with director James Toback, who by January 2018 had been accused of sexual misconduct by 395 people, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay star said: “One day he stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me! I’m a filmmaker. Are you an actress? I’m casting a film right now. I would love for you to read for me’. And I said, ‘No I don’t think so’.

“And he kept on, and said, ‘No, I just want you to come back to my apartment and read for me’. At first, of course, you’re a young actress and you think, ‘Is this really an audition?’ And slowly it became clear to me what was going on.”

The Academy Award-winner has spoken openly about the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Harvey Weinstein.

Moore, who has worked with Weinstein, previously told NBC News: “I think it’s really, really important when we discuss this that, rather than it being salacious conversation, this is criminal behaviour.

“I hope that he’s prosecuted for some of these things.

“I hope that some of the charges stand.”

Prolific in films since the early 1990s, Moore has won an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a Bafta.

She last year starred as criminal mastermind Poppy Adams in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.