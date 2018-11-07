'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' tops first ever combined physical and digital film chart on downloads alone

Digital downloads have propelled dino-blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to the Number 1 spot on the first ever Official Film Chart.

JA Bayona’s Jurassic-sequel, released in cinemas in June, was available as a digital download only from 19 October, ahead of its physical release 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD earlier this week. We expect the sci-fi adventure, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, to dominate the chart in the coming weeks.

Today marks the launch of the Official Film Chart, the first ever UK film chart to combine both physical sales and digital downloads – that’s DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K UHD as well as digital downloads on Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV.

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

As well as the weekly Top 10 of sales, the Official Film Chart will also feature exclusive previews of forthcoming releases, and this week’s sneak peek is of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The Abba-musical sequel arrives on digital download from 12 November, and out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from 26th November.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

BASE chief executive Liz Bales says, “In an ever-changing but consistently dynamic home entertainment industry, it has been felt for some time that there should be a method of both celebrating and signposting audience engagement with owned content and the brand new Official Film Chart does just that.

“With significant growth in digital ownership, and ongoing engagement with the full suite of physical options – including 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD – it is clear that film in all its forms continues to be a must-own commodity.”

The brand new chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.





