'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Watch the new Moments Worth Paying For trailer (exclusive)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in UK cinemas on 6 June and, like the previous films in the Jurassic series, it demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

What better way to appreciate the awe-inspiring spectacle of an exploding volcano, the ear-splitting volume of a T Rex roar, or the swoon-inducing majesty of Chris Pratt’s rippling biceps, than on a whopping great cinema screen with a floor-rattling sound system?

To get this point across in a much more glamorous way, we’ve got an exclusive new trailer featuring the film’s human stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who explain why Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the latest film to support the Industry Trust’s Moments Worth Paying For campaign.

In the exclusive piece to camera, the actors who play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing emphasise how dinosaurs are the biggest creatures to have ever walked the earth and to really appreciate them you need to see them on the big screen. From nail-biting chases to narrow escapes, these mammoth adventures are worth paying for.

Karen Charalambous, Group Marketing Director, Universal Pictures UK said: “We’re delighted to partner with the Industry Trust on this exclusive piece for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. With action packed and thrilling movies like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom making their way to screens this summer, it’s incredibly important to encourage audiences to experience these films the way they were intended, in the cinema, by working with the Moments Worth Paying For campaign.”

Along with the new trailer, we’ve got a new synopsis that gives us our best clue as to what to expect from the sequel to the 2015 smash hit Jurassic World, which is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Synopsis: It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

