Kaley Cuoco to Produce and Star in Harley Quinn Animated Series in First Post-'Big Bang Theory' Gig

The actress made the exciting announcement at New York Comic Con on Wednesday.

Kaley Cuoco's first post-Big Bang Theory role is bound to thrill the comic book crowd!

The actress made a surprise appearance at New York Comic Con on Wednesday to announce that she will be starring as beloved DC Comics baddie Harley Quinn in a new animated series for the comic franchise's digital subscription service, DC Universe.

Fans also got a first look at the new series in an introductory clip, which featured Cuoco's character -- clad in her classic black and red clown costume -- sitting in a cell at Arkham Asylum.

"I can't wait for you guys to see my new show on DC Universe. You're gonna piss yourselves, I promise!" Harley tells the audience in the clip. "It's got comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence, and, unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it's actually comin' out!"

However, Cuoco's character isn't alone in her cell, as Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) chimes in to warn her that comic fans are probably going to hate the new series: "They hate everything."

"I thought we were supposed to make a show that was like, super gritty and bleak and depressing," Ivy adds. "You know, like a DC thing."

"That is an excellent way to make television and film," Cuoco's Harley deadpans. "But everyone on my show is gonna have fun, or I will bash their f***ing heads in!"

That's where Diedrich Bader's Batman -- "a real buzzkill," according to Harley -- pops in for a cameo, warning that, "There's no fun in Arkham, Quinn."

Other voice talent on the upcoming show, on which Cuoco will also serve as an executive producer, includes Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni.

In August, CBS announced that the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theorywould be its last, prompting Cuoco and her castmates to share their emotional tributes to the long-running sitcom.

"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two," the 32-year-old actress wrote alongside a sweet pic of the cast. "Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet."

See more on Harley Quinn -- who was last embodied by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, and will return in the upcoming Birds of Prey spinoff -- in the video below.

