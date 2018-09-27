Karen Gillan Joins ‘Call Of The Wild’ Movie At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Avengers and Jumanji star Karen Gillan has joined Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens in Call of the Wild, the 20th Century Fox adaptation of Jack London’s famous 1903 adventure novel set during the Klondike Gold Rush. Production on the CGI/live-action hybrid is now underway in Los Angeles on the pic being directed by Chris Sanders, ahead of a planned December 25, 2019 release date.

Gillan will play the role of Mercedes in the pic, which was adapted by Logan scribe Michael Green. The plot centers on the trek of prospector John Thornton (Ford) across the Canadian Yukon during the gold rush. Stevens’ role is under wraps. Omar Sy and Colin Woodell are also in the cast.

Erwin Stoff is producing, with Diana Pokorny and Ryan Stafford exec producing.

Gillan is in the final stages of shooting the next Avengers installment; she plays the Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula in the Marvel franchise. She also is coming off another franchise smash, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. That sequel goes into production early next year, and she will fit Call of the Wild in between.

The Scotland-born Gillan also wrote, produced, directed and stars in The Party’s Just Beginning, which The Orchard is releasing December 7 after it bowed at the Glasgow Film Festival and then Tribeca in the spring. It was shot in Gillan’s Scottish Highlands hometown of Inverness, taking her six years to write and five to finance.

Gillan, a Doctor Who alum, is repped by UTA and Troika in the UK, and lawyered by Darren Trattner.

Related stories

'Dark Phoenix' Trailer: A New Evil Rises From The Ashes In 'X-Men' Sequel

Shane Black Adds To Apology Over Casting Sex Offender In 'The Predator'

Boyd Holbrook Addresses 'Predator' Controversy, Says He's "Proud" Of Olivia Munn