Avinash a single man in his 30s, has a software job in Bangalore. His colleagues don't understand him, his boss hates him, and Avinash himself is bored. A life full of broken dreams has left Avinash dejected and indifferent, and he blames his father.

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Comedy, Akarsh Khurana, Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar