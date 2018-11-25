Kate Beckinsale amuses fans with throwback picture of her and her mum

The actress said she and her mum were ‘winning on every level’ in the image.

Kate Beckinsale tickled her social media followers by poking fun at an old picture of her and her mother.

The black and white snap posted on Instagram shows the actress as a child, with her arm around her mum Judy as both beam at the camera.

Beckinsale, 45, wrote: “If someone didn’t shout “Katy – why is your mother so cold in only a light breeze?” or “Katy – why do your dungarees feature a lowish but horribly realistic vagina pleat?” or, Katy, “why do your eyes glitter with madness when you grip your mother’s carotid artery?” then I felt like we had failed.

“Here we are winning on every level #mama.”

The star’s fans thought her post was hilarious.

“Your captions are always A1,” said one follower, while another gushed: “QUEEN of captions!!”