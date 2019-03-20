Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirm 'Bill & Ted 3' will start filming this year

Bill and Ted are coming back for another excellent adventure!

The Wyld Stallyns are officially coming back to our screens.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have confirmed via Twitter that production for Bill & Ted Face the Music will begin shooting this year.

Winter and Reeves – who play Bill and Ted respectively – shared the news in a video posted on the social media platform, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20





Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989 and told the story of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan, two metalhead slackers whose music inspires a utopian society in the future.

In order for this future to happen, a citizen from that time called Rufus (George Carlin) is sent back to the 80s in a time-travelling phone booth to teach the two how to use it and ensure they complete school and secure fame for their band.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was released two years later and sees the titular duo trying to come back to life by beating the Grim Reaper in a series of contests after they were murdered by robot doubles.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the two heroes, bow middle-aged set out on a new adventure after a traveller from the future warns them that the universe will only know harmony through there songs and it’s up to them, with help from old friends and their families, to ensure they survive.

The movie is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 21, 2020.