Keira Knightley 'banned' her daughter from two Disney princess films

By Suzy Byrne

Keira Knightley’s daughter won’t grow up thinking that she needs to be rescued by a man — like Cinderella and many other Disney princesses.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Knightley — who, ironically, can next be seen as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — talked about how she has “banned” some famous princess films at home.

Cinderella is at the top of the list because, as Knightley explained, “She waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t. Rescue yourself — obviously.”

The Little Mermaid is also a no-go for 3-year-old Edie, even though the toddler loves the film. “The songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man!” Knightley noted. “Hello.”

Keira Knightley talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her daughter, Edie. (Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) More

Knightley, who has worked on Disney flicks such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Princess of Thieves, went on to list movies on the OK list: Finding Dory — of course, she was on Ellen — as well as Frozen and Moana. “There are some great ones,” she said.

Knightley opened up a little bit more about her daughter with James Righton, including what she wants to be when she grows up. At first it was a dentist, inspired by an episode of Peppa Pig, and that made the British star happy “because that’s a stable career.” Now, the tot wants to be a lion, “which is slightly more problematic,” she said, adding, “but she roars very well.”

For Halloween, her little girl wants to be a witch, which Knightley humorously described as “boring” and “dull, but cute.”

Knightley — who has long been outspoken about women’s rights and the ways women are depicted — recently wrote an essay called “The Weaker Sex” for the book Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) in which she got real about giving birth. Edie was delivered around the same time Kate Middleton had Princess Charlotte, so Knightley talked about Kate walking out of the hospital all glammed up seven hours after having her baby. (Despite reports, Knightley later insisted she wasn’t shaming the royal.)

The essay, which was dedicated to her daughter, also touched on the double standard applied to male and female actors: “I turn up on time, word perfect, with ideas and an opinion. I am up with you [her daughter] all night if you need me. Sometimes I cry I’m so tired. Up with you all night and work all day,” she wrote. “My male colleagues can be late, can not know their lines. They can shout and scream and throw things. They can turn up drunk or not turn up at all. They don’t see their children. They’re working. They need to concentrate.”

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, will be released 2 November.

