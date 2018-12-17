Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event

The actress was discussing her film career at the Life In Pictures event.

Keira Knightley showed off her sense of style as she hit the red carpet in London in a dramatic dress covered in roses.

The British actress – who was discussing her career at a Life In Pictures event hosted by Bafta – looked stunning in the long dress, which was red and covered in a flower print with a ruffle at the bottom.

The full sleeves were in a deep shade of maroon, and had a slightly different rose pattern.

Knightley, 33, wore her brunette hair loose over her shoulders.

Her look was completed by flat black pumps and simple make-up.

Bafta: A Life In Pictures is a long-running series of onstage interviews in which some of the film world’s leading talents share insights into the experiences that helped them develop their craft.