Keira Knightley says Jason Clarke's been desperate to do a British period drama since 'Everest' (exclusive)

Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke are back on the big screen together in a new period drama where they once again play husband and wife.

Though in the Hamburg-set The Aftermath, their characters’ marriage is far less secure than that in Everest as Knightley’s bereaved wife Rachel becomes tempted by the German owner of the house they move into after the British Forces requisition it.

While the actress is no stranger to the period drama genre, having a period in several over the years, her Australian co-star has been desperate to do more.

“I just look for them, full stop,” Clarke tells Yahoo Movies UK. “As an Australian, you don’t get a chance to. We don’t have the market or the history, I guess, or the size to them.

“We grew up with BBC productions so it’s always been a secret fantasy.”

Knightley says Clarke has been talking about wanting to period dramas since they shot Everest in 2014.

“You said when we were making Everest you were like ‘oh I really wanna do a period drama'” she recalls. “You wanna go full on with all those big hats and everything and a cloak.

“So there are many more period dramas that Jason will do.”

