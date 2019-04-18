Kelsey Grammer spotted carrying a Frasier script

Kelsey Grammer has been snapped carrying a script for his long-retired sitcom Frasier, suggesting that reboot could be on the cards.

TMZ got the picture, taken in London, with the logo for the series clearly visible, along with the logo for Grammer’s production company Gramnet.

Talk of reviving the series, which aired its last episode in 2004, has been in the offing since last year, when Grammer said he’d be open to reprising the role of his psychiatrist-cum-radio personality.

Kelsey Grammer Spotted in London Carrying 'Frasier' Script: Reboot, Anyone? https://t.co/BXb2U9pXBo — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2019





He said a possible reboot was ‘in the early stages. I have a wonderful life. I played Frasier for 20 years. It might happen again, it might not’.

“We just have to make sure it’s going to be a great show,” he told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“If it’s not a great show and we don’t hear a pitch that really hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

But it would seem that things are certainly moving ahead, judging by the script under his arm.

The show, a spin-off from Cheers, found Grammer reprising his role as one-time love rival to Sam Malone, Dr Frasier Crane.

He was flanked on the show by David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s uptight brother Niles, and John Maloney as his father Martin, a no-nonsense former detective.

Sadly, Maloney passed away last year at the age of 77.

Some critics have cast doubt on the potential of a new series without Maloney’s character, who was the foil to Frasier and Niles’ pomposity.

The show ran on CBS for 11 seasons, and 264 episodes in all.



