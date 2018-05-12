Kendall Jenner jokes about Cannes see-through dress

The reality TV star wore a semi-sheer dress on the red carpet at the film festival.

Reality TV personality Kendall Jenner has poked fun at her daring choice of outfit at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

On Friday the model wore a sparkling see-through dress on the red carpet but no bra underneath.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was attending a party held by the jewellery company Chopard.

After attending the event Jenner, 22, joked about her fashion choice by implying she had accidentally exposed herself by wearing the semi-sheer dress.

Posting a photo of herself in the dress on social media after the event she wrote a caption that simply said “oops”.

Other stars who attended the Chopard party at the 71st Cannes film festival included actresses Lupita Nyong’o, Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard.

Black Panther and 12 Years A Slave star Nyong’o wore a long pink gown to the event.

Moore, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Still Alice in 2015, praised the evening’s entertainment.

One of the stars of The Hunger Games series of films, Moore wore a dark suit with diamond piping.

After the event Moore wrote: “A beautiful night With Chopard – thank you for including me!

“The magician was my favourite part, still trying to figure out the three of clubs trick.”