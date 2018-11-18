'Kerblam!' recap: Witty 'Doctor Who' satire delivers laughter and thrills

The seventh episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Kerblam!’:

What’s it about? After receiving an unexpected delivery – and an SOS – the Doctor and co go undercover in the galaxy’s biggest retail warehouse…

Verdict: Doctor Who hasn’t gone down the road of full-on satire – with a neon-lit capital S – that often over the years, but one story which stands out is 1977’s ‘The Sun Makers’, a waspish send-up of the Inland Revenue prompted by a hefty tax bill that had recently landed on writer Robert Holmes’ doormat.

‘Kerblam!’, it might be argued, is a ‘Sun Makers’ for the 21st century – an age when private corporations wield considerably more power than governments, to the extent of managing to avoid that tax bill ever landing on the doormat in the first place. And it’s not just a satire of corporate culture, but of one very specific corporation – the one, ironically, that is most likely to be delivering your Series 11 Blu-ray come January.

In that sense, this could scarcely have been less subtle if they’d called the titular company Yangtze or Mississippi, with writer Pete McTighe, making his Who debut, taking pot shots at everything from delivery drones to strictly controlled staff “leisure breaks”. At Kerblam!, the 10% of the workforce who aren’t robots are literally manacled with a “group loop” that allows management to track their productivity, while being bombarded day and night with an incessant corporate propaganda messages.

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Judy Maddox in Doctor Who: Kerblam! (BBC) More

As a target for a spot of sci-fi lampoonery, this feels more sharply focused than last year’s ‘Oxygen’, an otherwise excellent story that somewhat overreached itself by attempting to take down the entirety of late Western capitalism. Plus, McTighe’s script is so fast and funny – a Doctor Who romp in the very best sense – that it never feels too much like a lecture.

The suggestion of robots going rogue and turning on their human “masters” recalls another 1977 Doctor Who classic, ‘The Robots of Death’. And, like those metal men (as Leela called them) with their polite, quizzical voices and beautiful art-deco design, the smiling assassins of Kerblam! are all the creepier for dispensing death with shining eyes and an unnerving fixed grin.

Guest star Julie Hesmondhalgh is great value as mildly frazzled HR boss Judy Maddox who, with her funny specs and space clipboard, looked certain to be revealed as the villain of the piece, like Keeley Hawes’ Ms Delphox in 2014’s ‘Time Heist’, or Sarah Lancashire’s Ms Foster in 2008’s ‘Partners in Crime’. But no, it turns out she’s just a good woman trying to help people make the best of a bad situation.

Lee Mack as Dan Cooper in Doctor Who: Kerblam! (BBC) More

Lee Mack and Claudia Jessie also make an immediate impact as wisecracking everyman Dan and sweet, optimistic Kira, helped by some lovely, economical character sketching from McTighe. As a result, we feel their loss keenly. (It doesn’t help that I’d already heavily emotionally invested in the Kira-Charlie love story, only for McTighe to do that to us. Has the man got a heart of stone?)

‘Kerblam!’, then, may not have the weighty prestige of a ‘Rosa’ or ‘Demons of the Punjab’. In fact at times it’s almost deliberately silly (a Doctor Who story where the threat is literally bubblewrap? How meta). But it would be damning it with faint praise to call it a filler episode (it looks like it’s had a fair bit of money spent on it, for one thing).

Story Continues