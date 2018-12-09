Kevin Hart Quotes Martin Luther King Jr. After Oscars Host Drama, but That Causes More Backlash

Kevin Hart is earning more backlash after an ill-fated attempt to move on from the drama surrounding his short-lived Oscars hosting gig. The comedian sent a post out to his 34.6 million Twitter followers quoting one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous speeches: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Hart was announced on December 4 as the host for the 2019 Academy Awards, but he stepped down from the position quickly due to backlash over his history of making jokes featuring LGBTQ slurs and derogatory terms. Hart originally refused to apologize for the controversial jokes from his past, but he later said he was sorry after announcing he would not host the Oscars.

While the Martin Luther King Jr. quote was an attempt by Hart to put his decision to step down in a more noble light, the decision was met with criticism online. Ira Madison, former Daily Beast critic and host of the pop culture “Keep It!” podcast, replied to Hart by reminding him the next part of the quote.

As Madison noted, “The rest of quote is, ‘The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others. In dangerous valleys and hazardous pathways, he will lift some bruised and beaten brother to a higher and more noble life.'”

“That’s what happens when you google a quote to make a point but haven’t actually read it before,” Madison said, pointing out that Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote ultimately shows that Hart was anything but a “true neighbor” in this scenario.

Both GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and Emmy winner Lena Waithe have called out Hart for stepping down as Oscar host, citing that Hart could have used this platform as a teachable moment for himself and the country.

