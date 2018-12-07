Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host following tweet controversy

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has stepped down as the host of the 91st Academy Awards, stating he doesn’t want the controversy caused by resurfaced homophobic jokes and tweets to serve as a ‘distraction’ from the event.

Hart was announced as the Oscars host on Tuesday (December 4) but a fast-moving negative online response to his appointment put pressure on the comedian to apologise, with Hart choosing to take the extra step by resigning from the role.

Hart announced the news on twitter, stating that he doesn’t want to be a “distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018





In a follow-up tweet, Hart added: “I’m sorry that I hurt people… I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together, not tear us apart.”

The comedian and actor apologised to the LGBTQ+ community for the insensitive words from his past.

In an earlier Instagram post, he spoke out against his critics, telling them to “stop searching for reasons to be angry.”





He said: “I am truly happy, people. There is nothing you can do to change that… Nothing. That being said, if you want to search my history or past and anger yourself with what you find, that is fine with me. “

Despite the fact the controversy originated on twitter, there’s been a groundswell of support on the platform for Hart following the announcement, with many fans disappointed with the news.

Really disappointed was looking forward to his hosting #KevinHart #Oscars2019 There’s just so many times you can apologize. — D̟a̟r̟l̟a̟🍒 (@darlaxtc) December 7, 2018





While another tweeted:

I’m really sorry Kevin! This generation ask to not be judge but they judge everyone anyways! I was excited to watch a usually boring show being bring to live with u hosting but well, I’ll find something more to do that day. 😕 — ACNB (@CexcyMalibooo) December 7, 2018





Sorry but @KevinHart4real having to step down over old comedic tweets from 10 years ago is fucking insane! Yeah I didn’t find the jokes funny, but humour is subjective. Just because you’re offended doesn’t make you right! Comedy is being killed because of offended delicate people — Daz Black (@daz_black) December 7, 2018





Bring back Kevin Hart!!! We want Kevin Hart. People need to get over themselves and take the stick out their ass. Are u gonna bash every comedian when they make any sort of joke. — Francesca Gunn (@GunnHFran2) December 7, 2018





Outrage culture strikes again. Comedians should be able to joke about anything no matter how offensive…as long as they're funny. If @KevinHart4real has been forced to step down then little chance they'll give the role to the offensively funny @rickygervais https://t.co/j9YNJ0FTtw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 7, 2018





The Academy will now reach out to new hosts, ahead of the ceremony’s broadcast on 25 February, 2019.

