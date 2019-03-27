Key characters appear on posters for Downton Abbey film

The film is due to be released in September.

New posters have been revealed teasing the upcoming release of the Downton Abbey film.

The posters feature cast members from the original award-winning TV series, which will reach the big screen in September.

Lead characters Andrew Parker, Lady Mary Crawley, Thomas Barrow and Lady Edith Crawley have been depicted on film posters with the tag line: “We’ve been expecting you.”

The film is due to be released internationally on September 13 this year, following on from the hit period drama, which ended with a Christmas special in 2015 after six series.

The film will star the original principal cast – including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith.

New cast members include Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James.

Julian Fellowes has penned the film’s screenplay.