Kiernan Shipka must make a life-changing decision in the new 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is just weeks away from launching on Netflix.

The first full trailer for Netflix upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been released. Starring Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka, the intriguing trailer sees her as the half-human, half-witch Sabrina that must choose between her mortal and supernatural life.

Premiering just in time for Halloween on October 26, the scenes include a trembling Sabrina with smeared blood on her forehead as she partakes in a witchcraft ritual. Based on the Archie Horror comic book series, the trailer opens with a bittersweet scene of Sabrina ending a romantic date with a kiss from her boyfriend Harvey (played by Ross Lynch).

Playfully dancing in celebration once behind closed doors of her eerie mansion, this innocent scene is quickly contrasted by a series of dark and and even violent clips from the upcoming series.

The sinister narration hints at many conflicts and tough choices coming up for Sabrina:

“In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween, there lived a girl who was half-witch/half-mortal, who, on her 16th birthday, would have to choose between two worlds: the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. And that girl is me.”

We then see Sabrina forced to choose between her human and witch lifestyle – for which she appears to choose the latter. But it becomes clear in this telling trailer that Sabrina doesn’t truly fit into either life – or at least not yet.

As a human she must control and suppress her supernatural powers, while as a witch she is taunted by her peers as a ‘half-breed.’

A spin-off of Riverdale, a hugely successful Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series one will be available to stream on October 26.

