Kiersey Clemons confirms she hasn't been recast as Iris West in 'The Flash' movie

There are so many rumours and fan theories swirling around where superhero movies are concerned and Kiersey Clemons wants to put one to bad.

That being the claims that she was recast as Iris West in the upcoming Flash movie opposite Ezra Miller.

Clemons had filmed scenes for Justice League, where she was meant to make her debut in Warner Bros’s DC universe, but after they were cut speculation began that she was also cut as the character.

This rumour was further fueled after the departure of director Rick Famuyiwa, who had cast Clemons in the role having worked with her on Dope. Sometimes when a new director is brought in they also make changes to the cast but it seems The Flash’s co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were happy with Kiersey as Iris.

She cleared up the reports during an appearance on Conan.

“Imagine if I said no?” Clemons told the host. “Imagine if I was like, ‘I’m cut out of the whole thing.’ We talked about it though before so that’s not going to happen.

“I know I’m going to be in The Flash … Yeah, I’m Iris West.”

Daley and Goldstein recently directed Game Night and wrote the Spider-Man: Homecoming screenplay but will be working off a Joby Harold script for this Flash movie.

It was believed that the story would be an adaptation of Geoff Johns’ Flashpoint arc from the DC Comics but that could have changed now.

