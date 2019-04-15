Daniel Craig calls in 'Killing Eve' and 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to polish Bond 25 script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve, has reportedly been drafted in to polish the script for Bond 25.

Not only that, she’s been brought in at the behest of Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

Read more: Cameras roll on Bond 25 in Norway

According to The Observer, Craig is a huge fan of both the BBC comedy series and the soon-to-return assassin thriller, and met with her while she was in New York appearing in a run of stage performances of Fleabag.

Sources close to the meeting said that Craig, who lives in New York, asked Waller-Bridge to look over the script and give it a ‘polish’, likely to add a shade more humour to proceedings.

Spectre (Credit: Eon) More

She’s only the second ever female writer to work on the Bond franchise, following Johanna Harwood, a former secretary to original co-producer Harry Saltzman, who worked on both Dr. No and From Russia With Love.

The script for the movie – which currently remains without a title – was penned by Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have written all the scripts for the Bond films since The World Is Not Enough.

They came back on board after Danny Boyle and his screenwriting partner John Hodge quit the project over creative differences last summer.

Read more: 007 will drive an electric Aston Martin in Bond 25

Paul Haggis, who also worked on Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, and Scott. Z Burns, of The Bourne Ultimatum, are also thought to have overhauled the script too.

True Detective helmsman Cary Fukunaga took over from Boyle in the director’s chair, but it’s all meant that the movie, Craig’s last as 007, has suffered significant delays.

However, cameras are now rolling on location in Norway.

It will also shoot in Italy, Jamaica and at Pinewood in the UK, with a release date of April 8, 2020.



