'Killing Eve': Julian Barratt joins 'wickedly addictive and naughty' second season

The BBC has announced it’s picked up the second season of hit spy drama Killing Eve.

Joining Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw as a guest star for the sophomore season is Mighty Boosh star Julian Barratt. Nina Sosanya (who starred in Nathan Barley with Barratt) and Edward Bluemel (A Discovery Of Witches) also join the returning cast in undisclosed roles.

The first series of Killing Eve was shot across Europe, with the second series currently shooting in locations including Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is stepping down as lead writer for the next season, with writer-actor Emerald Fennell (Monsters, The Drifters) taking over. Waller-Bridge will remain on as executive producer.

Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel will join ‘Killing Eve’ for its second season. (Getty Images) More

The BBC also revealed that the 8-part first season of Killing Eve, a cat and mouse espionage thriller based on Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novellas, has been a huge hit with the under-35s. Launched as an iPlayer box set last month, and aired weekly on BBC One, the show has received 26 million “requests” to view, with more than a third of those coming from the under-35s.

Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three, says: “The first series of Killing Eve has been a huge success for us on BBC Three. The writing is exceptional, the performances first-class and our young audiences have loved and binged right through it – we can’t wait to see what series two has in store.”

Actress Emerald Fennell poses she arrives for the UK premiere of “The Danish Girl” at Leicester Square in London, Britain, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor More

Sally Woodward Gentle, CEO of Sid Gentle Films Ltd the production firm behind the show, adds: “We are thrilled by the audience reaction to series one and are so excited to be back on this adventure with Eve and Villanelle, alongside such an extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. With Emerald Fennell leading the writing team, series two is set to be just as wickedly addictive and naughty as the first.”

The first season of Killing Eve is available on iPlayer now, and airing weekly on BBC One on Saturday nights.

The first season was nominated for two Emmys: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sandra Oh, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.





