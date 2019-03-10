Killing Eve star admits men are ‘frightened’ of her after playing sadistic assassin.

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Actor Jodie Comer attends the ‘Killing Eve’ panel during the BBC America/AMC portion of the 2019 Winter TCA on February 9, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC Networks )

Being one of the stars of a hugely popular TV series, you would think actress Jodie Comer would have men falling at her feet – but she has revealed that men are ‘hesitant’ when introduced to her because they can be ‘a bit frightened’.

The 25-year-old actress plays cold-blooded assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve alongside Canadian actress Sandra Oh. The show proved a huge success, winning a flurry of awards at recent ceremonies.

Despite this, Comer has revealed the success hasn’t spread to every aspect of her life. She told The Sun on Sunday’s Graeme Culliford: “Villanelle has issues and she has no remorse. She sees killing people as her job — she is good at it and she gets so much from the kills. Obviously she does things I would never dream of doing as she has no moral compass.

“I wanted people to be scared of her. But when I am introduced to men sometimes they are a little bit hesitant and yes, maybe they can be a bit frightened.”

But, Comer reassures fans (and potential suitors) she in nothing like the psychopathic Villanelle. She said: “I am a home bird. There’s no place I would rather be than at home in my pyjamas watching the telly with my brother Charlie.

“That is my complete happy space. I watch a lot of reality television because I find it hard to commit to anything.

“Also, I am so clumsy. There was a scene in the first season where I had to flip out a knife in the bathroom and it took me about 15 tries to get it right.”

The second series of Killing Eve will return to our screens in April.